Belize’s House Speaker to take over presidency of regional body
Belize is poised to take over the Presidency of FOPREL which is an organization with representatives from the Legislative bodies in Central America and the Caribbean. Newly appointed...
New Speaker looks to keep order in the House of Representatives
Laura Longsworth has taken over the reins within the National Assembly as she assumed the post of House Speaker. Longsworth presided over her first session last week. Over...
House speaker adjusting to new roles
The role of House Speaker is just one more cap that Laura Longsworth is wearing. As we reported earlier, in the next few weeks, Longsworth will assume the...
Senator breaks down fifty million dollar loan from Taiwan
Yesterday a loan motion to the tune of fifty million Belize dollars was presented in the Senate. The loan is from the Government of the Republic of China...
Agriculture Minister speaks on future of banana industry
Late last year it was announced that the shareholders of Fyffes, which is Belize’s largest purchaser of bananas, had approved a takeover bid made by Japanese group Sumitomo...
Shrimp industry looks to rebound
The shrimp industry in Belize is fighting to stay alive. In 2015 the industry suffered a devastating loss of more than thirty million dollars due to a bacterial...
President of the Senate speaks on negotiations with Government over sale of building in Belmopan
At last week’s House of Representatives meeting, the area representative for Toledo West, Oscar Requena rose to query Government’s potential purchase of a building belonging to President of...
New alcaldes sworn in
Today seventy six alcaldes were sworn in by Justice Antoinette Moore. The Alcaldes will serve a two year term and will act under the authority of both the...
Politics
Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance
Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...
Crime
Carl Reneau charged for murder of 15-year-old boy
28-year-old Carl Reneau has been arrested and charged for the murder of 15-year-old Jaheem Mahler. The teenager was shot and killed...
Economics
GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038
A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...
Health
Finding Spaces for Local Doctors in Belize
For some years now there have been complaints from certain sections of the community regarding the high number of foreign doctors...
Education
Is Sex Education the Answer?
At the start of 2017 we brought you the traditional story of the first born child for the New Year which...
Agriculture
Agriculture Minister speaks on future of banana industry
Late last year it was announced that the shareholders of Fyffes, which is Belize’s largest purchaser of bananas, had approved a...
Weather
2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005
Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...
National Security
Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West
Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...