Politics

2016 Brought Significant Changes for the PUP

With just ten months back in the seat of the Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno released his New Year’s Message...

Crime

DPP Frees Chee of Attempted Murder Charge

Today on a directive from the DPP, 21 year old Travaun Chee was freed of a charge of attempted murder in...

Economics

PUP Senator Says Treasury Bill Amendment Poses Danger for Belize

At last Friday’s Sitting of the House of Representatives, four bills were introduced namely the General Revenue Supplementary Appropriation Bill, the...

Health

Finding Spaces for Local Doctors in Belize

For some years now there have been complaints from certain sections of the community regarding the high number of foreign doctors...

Education

CJ Orders Mediation for BNTU and Government on Salary Deductions

Last month, Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin allowed an injunction filed by the Belize National Teachers Union against the Government of Belize....

Agriculture

Hulse Disputes Briceno’s Statements on Sugar Industry

On Wednesday we told you of concerns expressed by Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno, as they relate to the sugar...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...