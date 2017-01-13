-
GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038
A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking over. We will have more on those...
Parliamentarians Meet in First Session for 2017
The first session of the Sitting of the House of Representatives is underway inside the National Assembly Building. Today’s meeting began with the official swearing in of the...
Oceana Wants Written Confirmation on Cancellation of Sea Seep Survey
Earlier this week we reported on the decision by the Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum to cancel the consultations in regards to the Marine Multibeam and Sea...
7th Murder Recorded for 2017
The seventh murder of 2017 was recorded after the body of Salvadoran national, 62-year-old Salvador Rivera Marquez was found yesterday. On Thursday evening, Police visited an area by...
BPP Says Integrity Commission Is a Smokescreen
The Belize Progressive Party says it takes issue with comments made by the newly sworn in Chair of the Integrity Commission. The BPP says it is clear that...
Imported Ham Confiscated and Buried
It was about seven weeks ago that we brought you the story of imported hams sitting at the Benque Free Zone in western Belize. There were some red...
Belize’s Concern Over Trump and the US
Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have agreed to join forces and seek support from Mexico to forge a joint strategy in response to Donald Trump winning the U.S....
Housing Issues for Belary and Her Family
In August 2016, Hurricane Earl, a category one storm made landfall in Belize. The stormed caused millions of dollars in damages and thousands of families were affected. The...
Featured
Politics
Francis Fonseca to Apologize to Godwin Hulse
In 2013, Government Minister Godwin Hulse filed a law suit against the former Leader of the People’s United Party, Francis Fonseca,...
Crime
Economics
- Opposition Party Reverses Blame at the Barrow Administration Over the M$50 USD Award
- FFB Closer at Easing Financial Challenges
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize
- Belize Gets Closer to Renegotiating Superbond 2038
- PUP Senator Says Treasury Bill Amendment Poses Danger for Belize
Health
Finding Spaces for Local Doctors in Belize
For some years now there have been complaints from certain sections of the community regarding the high number of foreign doctors...
Education
Is Sex Education the Answer?
At the start of 2017 we brought you the traditional story of the first born child for the New Year which...
- CJ Orders Mediation for BNTU and Government on Salary Deductions
- BNTU Not Ready for Early Re-Opening of School
- Roman Catholic and Association of Secondary School Principals Tell Luke to Put Interest of Children First
- BNTU Says NO to an Early Re-Opening of Schools; Minister Appeals to Teachers to Show Up
- Classrooms Set to Reopen Early Despite BNTU’s Objections
Agriculture
Weather
2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005
Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...
National Security
Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West
Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...