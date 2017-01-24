-
Teenager shot, one man charged
Nineteen year old Keimar Nicholas was shot to the neck last night. Police say that it happened on Lindo’s Alley, the same street that the teenager lives on....
-
Man charged with shooting Frazer brothers makes court appearance
Two days ago, 44 year old Clinton Fraser and his younger brother, 33 year old Michael Frazer were shot in the same area of Conch Shell Bay. Clinton...
-
Chamber President expresses concern over upcoming budget
Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Dean Barrow threatened economic war against Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited and Belize Social Development Limited if the companies attempted to collect the fifty...
-
Chamber of Commerce hold workshop to look at increasing productivity
A Productivity Improvement for Small and Micro Enterprises Workshop was held today in Belize City. The workshop is the result of the partnership between the Belize Chamber of...
-
Labour CEO urges employers to refrain from hiring illegal workers
Eleven immigrants, who apparently entered Belize illegally, were brought to court yesterday to be charged with failure to produce a visitor’s permit. But the charges were not read...
-
Drowning victim family look for answers
Over the weekend it was confirmed that the body found floating in the Belize River last week Thursday was that of Dain Dawson of Ladyville. Dawson’s body was...
-
Spike in gun violence in Conch Shell Bay area
Nineteen year old Keimar Nicholas is the fourth person to be shot in the Conch Shell Bay Area this month. Three shootings have occurred and two persons have...
-
Dixon Montero convicted of wounding security guard in attempted robbery
Dixon Montero, who was sentenced to five years for use of deadly means of harm on January 6, was sentenced to four years for wounding today. Senior Magistrate...
