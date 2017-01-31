-
PUP calls for re-registration exercise to take place
The People’s United Party is demanding that a re-registration exercise takes place as scheduled in July of this year. The PUP says the Elections and Boundaries Commission has...
-
Two men detained for City shooting
Belize City police have detained two persons in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last night. According to reports, at around 8:10 last night, police were called...
-
Jaguar killed in Toledo District
Paul Mahung reporting… “Forest Department Officers continue their investigation into reports of a jaguar that was killed over the weekend in Toledo.Love News visited Officer in Charge, Toledo...
-
Senator questions why GOB did not challenge ruling earlier
While the blame was thrown back and forth across the Senate floor yesterday, the reality is that Government had to take out its “ACE card” to safeguard the...
-
Senators discuss proposed Caye Chapel project
PUP Senator Valerie Woods spoke about Caye Chapel and the development of it into a mega tourism destination. According to Woods, the Government gave the developers clearance for...
-
Senator Peyrifitte speaks on upcoming budget
The Ministry of Health has been told to cut down on all unnecessary expenses as the ministry will see a budget cut this coming fiscal year. We have...
-
US Embassy clarifies fake report
They say “don’t believe everything you read on the internet especially on Facebook”. Hundreds of fake news appears on websites meant to attract the unsuspecting internet user and...
-
Police Minister tours National Forensic Services Headquarters
Elodio Aragon Junior, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the National Forensic Services (NFS) Headquarters in Ladyville over the weekend. Minister Aragon met...
- San Ignacio Mayor explains taxi regulations
- One year old child died after falling into a well
Politics
Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance
Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...
Crime
Economics
GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038
A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...
- Opposition Party Reverses Blame at the Barrow Administration Over the M$50 USD Award
- FFB Closer at Easing Financial Challenges
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize
- Belize Gets Closer to Renegotiating Superbond 2038
- PUP Senator Says Treasury Bill Amendment Poses Danger for Belize
Health
Director of Health Services speaks on acquisition of pharmaceuticals
The Ministry of Health has made moves to increase its ability to acquire pharmaceuticals from foreign companies. There are about 60...
Education
Ministry of Health employees participate in educational session on Belize Guatemala dispute
Employees of the Ministry of Health participated in a two hour education session on the Belize-Guatemala claim and the ICJ option....
- Is Sex Education the Answer?
- CJ Orders Mediation for BNTU and Government on Salary Deductions
- BNTU Not Ready for Early Re-Opening of School
- Roman Catholic and Association of Secondary School Principals Tell Luke to Put Interest of Children First
- BNTU Says NO to an Early Re-Opening of Schools; Minister Appeals to Teachers to Show Up
Agriculture
Poultry meeting held in southern Belize
Paul Mahung reporting… “The coordinator of this program in this district is Ministry of Agriculture Toledo Extension officer Densford Mangar.” Densford...
Weather
2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005
Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...
National Security
Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West
Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...