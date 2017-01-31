  • PUP calls for re-registration exercise to take place

    The People’s United Party is demanding that a re-registration exercise takes place as scheduled in July of this year.  The PUP says the Elections and Boundaries Commission has...

  • Two men detained for City shooting

    Belize City police have detained two persons in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last night. According to reports, at around 8:10 last night, police were called...

  • Jaguar killed in Toledo District

    Paul Mahung reporting… “Forest Department Officers continue their investigation into reports of a jaguar that was killed over the weekend in Toledo.Love News visited Officer in Charge, Toledo...

  • Senator questions why GOB did not challenge ruling earlier

    While the blame was thrown back and forth across the Senate floor yesterday, the reality is that Government had to take out its “ACE card” to safeguard the...

  • Senators discuss proposed Caye Chapel project

    PUP Senator Valerie Woods spoke about Caye Chapel and the development of it into a mega tourism destination. According to Woods, the Government gave the developers clearance for...

  • Senator Peyrifitte speaks on upcoming budget

    The Ministry of Health has been told to cut down on all unnecessary expenses as the ministry will see a budget cut this coming fiscal year. We have...

  • US Embassy clarifies fake report

    They say “don’t believe everything you read on the internet especially on Facebook”.  Hundreds of fake news appears on websites meant to attract the unsuspecting internet user and...

  • Police Minister tours National Forensic Services Headquarters

    Elodio Aragon Junior, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the National Forensic Services (NFS) Headquarters in Ladyville over the weekend. Minister Aragon met...

Featured

Politics

Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance

Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...

Crime

Economics

GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038

A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...

Health

Director of Health Services speaks on acquisition of pharmaceuticals

The Ministry of Health has made moves to increase its ability to acquire pharmaceuticals from foreign companies. There are about 60...

Education

Ministry of Health employees participate in educational session on Belize Guatemala dispute

Employees of the Ministry of Health participated in a two hour education session on the Belize-Guatemala claim and the ICJ option....

Agriculture

Poultry meeting held in southern Belize

Paul Mahung reporting… “The coordinator of this program in this district is Ministry of Agriculture Toledo Extension officer Densford Mangar.” Densford...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...