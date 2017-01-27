-
PM introduces bill to protect Belize’s reserves from Ashcroft allied companies
At the last Sitting of the House of Representatives, Prime Minister Dean Barrow told the nation that the Government would not pay the fifty million US dollars arbitration...
Second bill seeks to reinforce Central Bank Bill
A second bill to amend the Crown Proceedings Act also went through its three readings. The bill amended specifically Chapter 167 of the Laws of Belize revised edition...
Negotiations with bondholders continue
As it relates to the super bond negotiations, today we heard from Prime Minister Dean Barrow as to why the Government of Belize decided to extend its offer...
Opposition not allowed to speak on ongoing Senate Inquiry on Immigration Department
On Wednesday the Former Director of Immigration Ruth Meighan appeared before the Senate Special Select Committee. During the session, Meighan said that during the 2012 general elections a...
Prime Minister says Puerto Azul scam is unfortunate
The Puerto Azul project turned out to be a huge multi million dollars scam orchestrated by the so called developers Domenico Giannini, and Fabio La Rosa. Belize is...
BDF increases its numbers
After sixteen weeks of intensive training, today, seventy four recruits joined the ranks of the Belize Defence Force. As usual the passing out ceremony took place at the...
US sponsored training concludes in Belmopan
A two week training for Police Officers concluded today in Belmopan. The training was sponsored by the United States Embassy, through the Central America Regional Security Initiative. Fem...
Caribbean Shores area representative speaks on legal fees paid out by GOB
Today the Government fast tracked the readings of two bills to prevent Belize’s foreign reserves and assets becoming the subject of litigation by any foreign entity. This was...
- Justices of the Peace to hold AGM
- Orange Walk based group holds fundraiser
Politics
Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance
Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...
Crime
Men accused of robbing credit union makes court appearance
Harry Arzu reporting… “On June 4th 2012 in broad daylight the Toledo Teachers Credit Union located in Bella Vista in the...
Economics
GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038
A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...
- Opposition Party Reverses Blame at the Barrow Administration Over the M$50 USD Award
- FFB Closer at Easing Financial Challenges
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize
- Belize Gets Closer to Renegotiating Superbond 2038
- PUP Senator Says Treasury Bill Amendment Poses Danger for Belize
Health
Director of Health Services speaks on acquisition of pharmaceuticals
The Ministry of Health has made moves to increase its ability to acquire pharmaceuticals from foreign companies. There are about 60...
Education
Ministry of Health employees participate in educational session on Belize Guatemala dispute
Employees of the Ministry of Health participated in a two hour education session on the Belize-Guatemala claim and the ICJ option....
- Is Sex Education the Answer?
- CJ Orders Mediation for BNTU and Government on Salary Deductions
- BNTU Not Ready for Early Re-Opening of School
- Roman Catholic and Association of Secondary School Principals Tell Luke to Put Interest of Children First
- BNTU Says NO to an Early Re-Opening of Schools; Minister Appeals to Teachers to Show Up
Agriculture
Poultry meeting held in southern Belize
Paul Mahung reporting… “The coordinator of this program in this district is Ministry of Agriculture Toledo Extension officer Densford Mangar.” Densford...
Weather
2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005
Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...
National Security
Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West
Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...