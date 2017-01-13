Featured

Politics

Francis Fonseca to Apologize to Godwin Hulse

In 2013, Government Minister Godwin Hulse filed a law suit against the former Leader of the People’s United Party, Francis Fonseca,...

Crime

7th Murder Recorded for 2017

The seventh murder of 2017 was recorded after the body of Salvadoran national, 62-year-old Salvador Rivera Marquez was found yesterday. On...

Economics

GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038

A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...

Health

Finding Spaces for Local Doctors in Belize

For some years now there have been complaints from certain sections of the community regarding the high number of foreign doctors...

Education

Is Sex Education the Answer?

At the start of 2017 we brought you the traditional story of the first born child for the New Year which...

Agriculture

Imported Ham Confiscated and Buried

It was about seven weeks ago that we brought you the story of imported hams sitting at the Benque Free Zone...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...