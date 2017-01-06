-
Belize Gets Closer to Renegotiating Superbond 2038
The last we heard of the renegotiations of the Superbond 2038 was around Christmas time when Prime Minister Dean Barrow noted that another round of talks were due...
-
Belize’s Heads of Mission Meet for Annual Review
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today hosted their fifteen heads of mission at the Belmopan office to discuss and review several matters in the diplomatic arena. Love News...
-
The Race Is On for the First 13th Senator of Belize
The 13th Senator nominees made their presentation to twenty seven nongovernmental organizations today. Donovan Reneau of BCVI, Janelle Chanona of OCEANA Belize, Pablo Collado of Adopt a Child...
-
A Look at the Senatorial Nominees
Yesterday we featured Donovan Reneau, the Vice President for the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired, BCVI and Janelle Chanona, the Vice President of Oceana Belize as they...
-
SATIIM Says Trips to the Sarstoon Will Continue Until ….
In November of last year, Guatemalan Armed Forces stopped a community forest patrol organized by the Sarstoon Temash Institute for Indigenous Management, SATIIM. This was the first time...
-
No Construction Allowed on the Sarstoon Island
In recent times, the tension between Belize and Guatemala over Sarstoon Island and Sarstoon River has dangerously increased. Guatemalan Armed Forces have become excessively aggressive in their belief...
-
Popular Shopping Sites for Belizeans Looted During Riots in Chetumal
Residents in various parts of Mexico are angered and have been expressing that rage via protest, road blocks, looting and civil disobedience over the last few days. Reports...
-
New Chetumal Consular to Be Named Soon
In early December we told you of the non-renewal of the contract for Honorary Consul, Jorge Valencia in Chetumal, Quintana Roo. It has been one month already since...
