Government of Belize gets injunction against Ashcroft allied companies
Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, which had changed its name from British Caribbean Holdings, has decided to challenge the “Anti-Ashcroft” bills. As we have been reporting, British Caribbean Holdings...
San Pedro activist stabbed to death
Hipolito Novelo reporting… “San Pedro police are investigating the stabbing murder of 44-year-old Felix Ayuso. He lived alone in the San Juan Area of San Pedro Town. The...
Man gunned down in front of his home
Twenty nine year old Mark Anthony Jones was gunned down last night as he entered his yard on Pelican Street. The shooter, taking advantage of the poorly lit...
Sister questions if brother was wrongly targeted
One man, believed to be the killer of twenty nine year old Mark Jones, is in police custody. Investigators are hoping that he shed some light as to...
Taiwan hands over tilapia project to Belize Government
The Government of Taiwan handed over a tilapia hatchery to the Government of Belize. Miguel Sosa the Coordinator of the Aquaculture Project shared the details. Miguel Sosa –...
Westrac Limited donates to Rotaract Clubs for school projects
Four Rotaract Clubs have received funding from Westrac Limited to carry out a school refurbishment project. Love News was on hand for the handing over ceremony which took...
Museum of Belize celebrates 15th anniversary
The Museum of Belize is celebrating its 15th anniversary. A special ceremony was held earlier today where 15 individuals were honored. Alexis Salazar Director of the Museum shared...
Belize Tourism Board holds training for taxi operators
The Belize Tourism Board teamed up with the Caribbean Tourism Organization for a Taxi Customer Service Training to enhance the professional development, best practices, skills and knowledge of...
- Toledo women undergo training
- Minister of Immigration denies reports of concerns amongst employees over recent promotions
Politics
Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance
Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...
Crime
Economics
GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038
A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...
- Opposition Party Reverses Blame at the Barrow Administration Over the M$50 USD Award
- FFB Closer at Easing Financial Challenges
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize
- Belize Gets Closer to Renegotiating Superbond 2038
- PUP Senator Says Treasury Bill Amendment Poses Danger for Belize
Health
National Library Service holds health fair
A health fair was held today the Leo Bradley Library Compound in Belize City. There were number of booths set up...
Education
Agriculture
Weather
2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005
Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...
National Security
Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West
Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...