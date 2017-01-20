Featured

Politics

Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance

Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...

Crime

Carl Reneau charged for murder of 15-year-old boy

28-year-old Carl Reneau has been arrested and charged for the murder of 15-year-old Jaheem Mahler. The teenager was shot and killed...

Economics

GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038

A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...

Health

Finding Spaces for Local Doctors in Belize

For some years now there have been complaints from certain sections of the community regarding the high number of foreign doctors...

Education

Is Sex Education the Answer?

At the start of 2017 we brought you the traditional story of the first born child for the New Year which...

Agriculture

Agriculture Minister speaks on future of banana industry

Late last year it was announced that the shareholders of Fyffes, which is Belize’s largest purchaser of bananas, had approved a...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...