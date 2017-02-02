Featured

Politics

Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance

Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...

Crime

Minor charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old minor has been charged with attempted murder, grievous harm, use of deadly means of harm and conspiracy to commit....

Economics

GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038

A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...

Health

National Library Service holds health fair

A health fair was held today the Leo Bradley Library Compound in Belize City. There were number of booths set up...

Education

Agriculture

Poultry meeting held in southern Belize

Paul Mahung reporting… “The coordinator of this program in this district is Ministry of Agriculture Toledo Extension officer Densford Mangar.” Densford...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...