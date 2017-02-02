-
Minister of Immigration denies reports of concerns amongst employees over recent promotions
This afternoon, reports surfaced that more than 20 Immigration clerks were expressing discontent over the promotion of one specific clerk who they say did not deserve it. According...
Senior Immigration officer speaks on procedures not followed in Wong Hong Kim case
Yesterday, Senior Immigration Officer, Gordon Wade, who was the Head of the Nationality Department, was questioned by the Senate Special Select Committee. In her report, the Auditor General...
Police hold intervention in troubled neighbourhoods
Police were forced to stage an immediate intervention in the Conch Shell Bay area of Belize City after several shootings were occurring almost every night. More than four...
Community meets with Police to address crime situation
On Tuesday, more than thirty residents of the Collet Area participated in a community meeting facilitated by Eastern Division South of the Belize Police Department. These meetings were...
Situation returns to normal at northern bridge
Last week Thursday we reported of the confrontation that took place between Mexican Smugglers called “Fayuqueros” and Belize’s customs officer on the Belize Mexico International Bridge. The situation...
Dara Robinson to hold fundraising event for feeding program
Joel Dara Robinson has been making a difference in the lives of hundreds of children over the last ten years. Dara has been conducting a feeding program for...
Businessman charged for discharging firearm in public
A Chinese business man has been arrested for discharging his firearm in public. Police say it happened during the wee hours of yesterday morning at the Placencia Casino....
Belmopan man charged for drug offences
Pauline Soberanis Tillett reporting… “Based on information received, Belmopan police visited the home of 25 year old Xu Bin Den of George Price Boulevard Belmopan City at about...
