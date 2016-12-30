-
Love Foundation and Partners to Give Home to Family
Belize City resident Carol Parham will be welcoming the New Year in her new home courtesy of the Love Foundation, NEMO and Belize Electricity Limited. Hipolito Novelo has...
PM Says Belize Will Bounce Back from Its 2016 Trials
Today millions of men and women and children are preparing to close off the year 2016 whilst looking forward to keeping resolutions or just hoping for the best. ...
2016 Brought Significant Changes for the PUP
With just ten months back in the seat of the Leader of the Opposition, John Briceno released his New Year’s Message where he reflected on the changes brought...
Anglican Bishop Appeals to Nation to Start 2017 with God
Whilst a New Year’s address from the country leader and the Leader of the Opposition is the norm, it would not be complete without a message of spirituality. ...
Government Wants Public’s Input on Deep Sea Survey
The Government of Belize through its Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum is planning on conducting a marine multi-beam and sea seep survey in the deep offshore waters...
DPP Frees Chee of Attempted Murder Charge
Today on a directive from the DPP, 21 year old Travaun Chee was freed of a charge of attempted murder in connection with an incident which occurred in...
Editor of Political Newspaper Takes Heat Following Involvement in Fatal Traffic Accident
He is editor for the Guardian Newspaper and a host on “First thing da mawning” on Wave TV. He is also a known political mouth piece for the...
Christmas Weekend Records One Murder
There was a murder over the weekend in Belize City. On Friday night, police responded to shots fired at the corner of Seagull and Raccoon Streets. When police...
