Politics

Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance

Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...

Crime

Men accused of robbing credit union makes court appearance

Harry Arzu reporting… “On June 4th 2012 in broad daylight the Toledo Teachers Credit Union located in Bella Vista in the...

Economics

GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038

A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...

Health

Director of Health Services speaks on acquisition of pharmaceuticals

The Ministry of Health has made moves to increase its ability to acquire pharmaceuticals from foreign companies. There are about 60...

Education

Ministry of Health employees participate in educational session on Belize Guatemala dispute

Employees of the Ministry of Health participated in a two hour education session on the Belize-Guatemala claim and the ICJ option....

Agriculture

Poultry meeting held in southern Belize

Paul Mahung reporting… “The coordinator of this program in this district is Ministry of Agriculture Toledo Extension officer Densford Mangar.” Densford...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...