Featured

Politics

Belize Progressive Party highlights need for change in governance

Representatives of the Belize Progressive Party appeared on Love FM’s morning show today. Patrick Rogers of the BPP said changes need...

Crime

San Pedro activist stabbed to death

Hipolito Novelo reporting… “San Pedro police are investigating the stabbing murder of 44-year-old Felix Ayuso. He lived alone in the San...

Economics

GOB Wants Amortization Schedule and Interest Rates Amended in Bonds 2038

A number of bills went through at today’s sitting of the House of Representatives. Today also saw a new Speaker taking...

Health

National Library Service holds health fair

A health fair was held today the Leo Bradley Library Compound in Belize City. There were number of booths set up...

Education

Westrac Limited donates to Rotaract Clubs for school projects

Four  Rotaract Clubs have received funding from Westrac Limited to carry out a school refurbishment project.  Love News was on hand...

Agriculture

Taiwan hands over tilapia project to Belize Government

The Government of Taiwan handed over a tilapia hatchery to the Government of Belize. Miguel Sosa the Coordinator of the Aquaculture...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...