Politics

Police Minister Says Noble May Have Been Jilted Due to Political Affiliation

The traffic incident that claimed the life of Gilbert Swasey on Christmas Eve 2016 led to a series of comments, criticisms...

Crime

Invaders Steal $14, Television and Laptop from Elderly Man

Hattieville Police are investigating a home invasion which has left a seventy eight year old man shaken up. At around midnight...

Economics

Belize Gets Closer to Renegotiating Superbond 2038

The last we heard of the renegotiations of the Superbond 2038 was around Christmas time when Prime Minister Dean Barrow noted...

Health

Finding Spaces for Local Doctors in Belize

For some years now there have been complaints from certain sections of the community regarding the high number of foreign doctors...

Education

CJ Orders Mediation for BNTU and Government on Salary Deductions

Last month, Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin allowed an injunction filed by the Belize National Teachers Union against the Government of Belize....

Agriculture

Sugar Production Sees Slight Decline from 2016

The 2016/2017 sugar cane crop season entered its fifth week on January 2. Last week, the factory at Tower Hill milled...

Weather

2016: Deadliest Hurricane Season Since 2005

Yesterday we aired our interview with the Chief Met Officer, Catherine Cumberbatch who spoke on the 2016 Atlantic Hurricane Season which...

National Security

Defence Minister Tours Bases and Camps Out West

Minister of Defence, John Saldivar is in the western part of the country on his familiarization tour of the bases for...