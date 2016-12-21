CGA and Legacy Present the Plant World Nursery

The Belize Citrus Growers Association has made plans to raise about six million dollars through an investment opportunity. The association has partnered with Legacy Fund which managed by Ervin Perez to create an innovated business idea that would attract investors and grow the citrus industry in Belize. It is a strategic financial move that has given birth to Plant World Nursery which is managed by Thomas Tate. The CEO of the Citrus Growers Association is Henry Anderson.

HENRY ANDERSON

”

Plant World Nursery commenced operations almost three years ago.