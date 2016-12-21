IDB Reports Double-Digit Decline in Belize’s Exports

An international report focusing on imports and exports was published earlier this month with a focus on Latin America and the Caribbean. According to the report, exports are expected to fall approximately fifty billion dollars or about six percent for 2016. Three Caribbean countries, however, were noted as seeing extreme declines including Belize which saw declines in double digits, according to the Inter-American Development Bank. In the Belize column of the report, it was noted, quote, “The Central American nation of Belize saw a twenty four percent decline in its exports compared to thirteen percent last year. Belize’s exports include sugar, bananas, citrus, clothing, fish products, molasses, wood and crude oil. Exports in Belize decreased to twenty one point four-two million Belize dollars in September from fifty nine point three five million Belize dollars in August of 2016. Exports in Belize averaged forty eight point six two million Belize dollars from 2005 until 2016.