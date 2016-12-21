Jane Doe May Be Michelle Moreira of Dangriga

Rural Eastern Division have yet to officially established the identity of Jane Doe, the woman whose body was found semi- decomposed in the Belize River a couple of days ago. Jane Doe is described as being of creole descent and has a tattoo with the letters M. I. C. H with a rose on her right breast. She also had another rose tattoo on her right ankle and an animal tattoo on her left knee. With this information disseminated to the public, today Love News spoke to two individuals who say they know the identity of Jane Doe. First we spoke to one of her friends. That friend told Love News that Jane Doe’s real name is Michelle.

CONCERNED FRIEND

“I would always see her around and every time I would see her around she would be with this guy so I always gave her a shout whenever I saw her because I knew her. A couple of minutes ago I saw the guy so I asked him where the girl was. I don’t know if its her common-law or husband I don’t think but they were always together. I don’t know if they lived together. He said oh that’s the body they found somewhere between Ladyville and Burrell Boom. So I asked why he didn’t report it, he said that he didn’t want to deal with it because then he didn’t want to get into any problems. So I asked him how he knew that that was the woman and he said he identified her by the tattoos she had, which I didn’t know at the time if she had any tattoos.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

‘Did this person tell you the exact tattoos that she had?”

CONCERNED FRIEND

“Yeah he said the tattoo on her breast and her feet or somewhere about there. So I asked him if he was taking about the same Michelle and he said yes.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“You believe that its this Michelle now describe to me how Michelle looked.”

CONCERNED FRIEND

“She was about maybe five feet four inches in height, maybe a hundred and fifty to a hundred and fifty five pounds. She was dark skinned and had bushy hair.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Were there any identifiable marks?”

CONCERNED FRIEND

“I don’t remember seeing a mole or any marks like that?”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Lets get back to the conversation you had with this other man, did he say what happened to her?”

CONCERNED FRIEND

“Well he just told me that she was the person that they found between Burrell Boom and Ladyville. She has passed away and he identified her from her tattoos. Like I said I asked him why he didn’t report it and he told me that he didn’t want to get into any problems with that. So I said okay, and I would come see the radio station and find out if they really identified her or not so that I could you know.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“So that was the end of that conversation, he didn’t explain more.”

CONCERNED FRIEND

“No no he didn’t explain anything else.”

Love News got a second confirmation from Michelle’s sister, Josephine Rachel Cayetano. Cayetano says she believes the body is of Michelle Moreira because of the tattoos.

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“What makes me believe that it is Michelle is that she has a tattoo that says “Mich” on her breast, a rose tattoo, she has two animal tattoos somewhere on her legs and she has one on her lower feet.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“And you heard this over the news ?”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“Yes I did. I said that sounded just like my sister, everything the tattoos everything.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Describe to me how your sister looked.”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“She was dark skinned, she had short hair.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“How long was she living in Belize City?”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“I’m not sure because first she was down here then she went to Punta Gorda and then from there she went to Belize City.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“And her full name is Michelle Moreira?”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“Michelle Elain Moreria Ordonez, she is married to a man named Ordonez. All I know is that I heard that she was with a man in Belize city.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“How long were you suspecting that it was Michelle when did you hear the news?”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“I heard the news the same day when they spoke about finding a woman in Burrell Boom and with the same identifiers.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“How old was she ?”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“She was somewhere between 38 and 39 but she is in her thirties.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Does she have kids?”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“Yes she had three kids. Everyone was suspecting that it was her but we weren’t sure.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“But the tattoos would point out that it’s her and she was in Belize City. Was she homeless here ?”

JOSEPHINE CAYETANO

“I think she was homeless there in Belize City.”

We have forwarded the information we gathered to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Edward Broaster.