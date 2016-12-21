Simone Biles Is Coming

The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro placed Simone Biles on the international scene and saw Belize extending an invitation to her to visit at the expense of the Belize Tourism Board. Biles does have Belizean heritage as the woman she calls her mother, Nellie Cayetano Biles is Belizean and with that she has been known to say that Belize is her favorite place to be. Biles has taken up the BTB on their offer and she is expected arrive in the country tomorrow. For her arrival on Thursday the welcoming committee will be hosting a press conference at the Belize Biltmore Plaza Hotel and that will be followed by a motorcade through some principal streets of the old capital, ending at the Battlefield Park. Biles won five medals at the 2016 Olympics and according to The New York Times, Simone Biles holds both Belize and American nationalities. BTB’s invitation to Biles was sent out via tweet which she readily accepted. According to a release from the Belize Tourism Board, they are hoping that Simone’s success will not only serve as an inspirationand motivation to our local athletes to strive for excellence in all they do but as an inspiration and motivation to all Belizeans countrywide.