Burglars Escape with Jewelry and Gifts Worth 20K+
Updated: December 22, 2016
Police are investigating a robbery that netted thieves more than twenty one thousand dollars. A businesswoman of Seine Bight Village reported to Police that she closed her gift shop located in Placencia on Monday evening at six o’clock. She said when her daughter opened the shop the following morning she noticed that it had been burglarized and thieves made off with jewelry and assorted items valuing twenty one thousand five hundred and sixty dollars.