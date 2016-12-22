Christmas with the Homeless and Mentally Challenged

Dozens of men and women who are currently being entertained at the Belize City Resource Centre on Tibruce Street in Belize City is a group of persons that Joyce Ellis says the population does not normally gravitate towards. These men and women are either homeless or mentally ill but despite these hurdles, today they are enjoying each other’s company as the centre is hosting a Christmas party for them. Ellis is the Administrator at the centre and according to her, they are all family.

For 2017 Ellis is asking that members of the community to make a conscious effort to help the homeless and mentally challenged.

The beneficiaries of this party range in ages thirty to seventy five. They were entertained with music, dancing, games and food.