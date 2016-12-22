Husband Pleads Guilty; Wife’s Verdict Remains Pending for Marijuana

A Nicaraguan national who was remanded into custody after she was charged with drug trafficking for 10.7 grams of cannabis has been released on bail. Twenty-six year old Katley Molina, a domestic worker of Orange Walk Town, met bail in the sum of $5,000 that was offered to her today by Justice Adolph Lucas after a bail hearing. The bail was offered on the condition that surrender all of her travel documents, that she appears in Orange Walk Magistrate’s Court on December 30, 2016 and on any other day the magistrate so commands her, that she reports to Orange Walk Police Station every Thursday commencing on December 29 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. until the charge of drug trafficking is disposed of and that she does not interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses or potential witnesses. Molina and her husband, Jovanni Polanco were busted with the cannabis on December 16. He pled guilty to the charge and he was fined $10,000. The charge, however, was not withdrawn from her.