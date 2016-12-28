Christmas Morning Hit and Run Kills Israel Lopez

Police in Independence Village, Stann Creek District were called out to the Placencia Road near Santa Cruz where they encountered the body of a man lying on the right side of the road. Investigators processed the scene just after six o’clock Christmas morning and found that the man of Hispanic descent suffered severe head injuries as his skull was extensively exposed. A form of identification was found on the body bearing the name of 20-year-old, Israel Lopez. According to investigators, Lopez was socializing t the Happy Ranch establishment in Santa Cruz and had left the bar walking enroute for his home in Hope Creek. It is believed that this case is a hit and run incident but investigators are yet to locate the driver involved. Investigations continue; meanwhile, the body of the man awaits a post mortem at the Belmopan Hospital morgue.