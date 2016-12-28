Christmas Weekend Records One Murder

There was a murder over the weekend in Belize City. On Friday night, police responded to shots fired at the corner of Seagull and Raccoon Streets. When police responded, they saw David Andrews on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. He was quickly taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. ACP Chester Williams shared more details

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“The information we have gathered is that two men came on a motorcycle, the motorcycle parked and one of them came off the cycle and approached the deceased and uttered a few words to him and then fired the shots and they got back on the cycle and then drove off.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“He was the intended target?”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“From all indications yes he was and we are looking for one person who we believe will be able to assist us with that investigation.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Is he known to the police? Is he involved in any kind of criminal activity?”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“I will not go down that road.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Has any motive been established?”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“At this time we have not come to a definitive motive so I will not speculate.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Now this happened on the same street as your police station, we know that you all have very active patrols out, we know that you have more vehicles why is it that you all were not able to intercept these people. We know that motorbikes are now the new favorite mode of transportation for executioners.”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“Well we continue to do our motorcycle operations and target those persons who were seen on motorcycles particularly those who we know are involved in gang activities but as with all things no matter what we do we cannot prevent all crime from occurring there will be some and when it happens we just have to find a way to deal with it but we will continue to do our best. Yes it is on Raccoon Street but it is not close to the police station as you may want to think and we do have patrols in that area and the patrols were quick to respond. The two persons knowing they were moving on motorcycles they could have maneuver the vehicles and get away.”

This is the 136th murder for 2016.