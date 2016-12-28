Collision at St Matthews Turns Fatal

Police in Roaring Creek Village, Cayo District are investigating a fatal traffic incident that occurred last night on the George Price Highway, claiming the life of a resident of the Salvapan Area in Belmopan. Fem Cruz has the story.

FEM CRUZ

“Roaring Creek Police were called out to a fatal traffic accident on the George Price Highway, this time between mile 40 and 41. According to Roaring Creek police on Tuesday night December 27th sometime around 7:31pm they visited the scene in St.Matthew’s Village where they saw the lifeless body of a Hispanic male person on the highway with multiple injuries to his body. Inspector Jaime Gonzales the officer in Charge of the Roaring Creek Police Station briefed us on this unfortunate incident.”

JAIME GONZALEZ

“Roaring Creek police responded to a fatal traffic accident on the George Price Highway between miles 40 and 41. Arriving on scene they saw the lifeless body of one David Alfaro, 48 year old Belizean of Salvapan area. Mr.Tedford Tait, a 41 year old Belizean of San Ignacio Town reported that he was driving his white Isuzu pick up in an east to west direction when he saw a male person pushing his bicycle on the highway. He tried his best in avoiding a collision however he couldn’t do so and therefore collided into the male person. Police later transported the body to the Western Regional Hospital morgue where it now awaits a post mortem examination. Mr.Tait has been arrested pending the outcome of this investigation.”