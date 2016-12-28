Editor of Political Newspaper Takes Heat Following Involvement in Fatal Traffic Accident

He is editor for the Guardian Newspaper and a host on “First thing da mawning” on Wave TV. He is also a known political mouth piece for the United Democratic Party but tonight, Alfonso Noble, faces the possibility of getting a criminal record. Noble appeared before Magistrate Sharon Frazer who read him four charges. He was charged for manslaughter by negligence, causing death by careless conduct, driving motor vehicle without due care and attention and, interestingly, failure to provide specimen to police. This is all in relation to the man Noble knocked down and killed on Christmas Eve. Forty eight year old Gilbert Myers was riding his bicycle from Belize City to Hattieville, when he was hit by Noble, who was driving a red Nissan pickup truck. The Myers family spent Christmas without a loved one and Noble spent it in detention. Hipolito Novelo reports.

Noble hired the legal services of Attorney Herbert Panton who told the media he has a problem with how quick police acted in charging his client. Panton argued that in most cases of such nature, the driver of the vehicle is given a notice of intended of prosecution. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, says that while that may be the case, it is not irregular for police to charge the driver as quickly as they did.

The Myers Family believes that due to Noble’s political status, he would receive special treatment. According to ACP Williams, Noble was detained for the entire Christmas weekend as he spent four days in the police station but not in a jail cell.

Noble was released on a five thousand dollars bail and is to reappear in court on February 28, 2017.