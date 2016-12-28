Hopkins Police Investigate Christmas Eve Accident

Just after 4pm on Christmas Eve, Police in Hopkins were alerted of an incident in the Chachibu Area just south of Hopkins Village where they encountered a black Chevy Colorado pickup truck on the right shoulder of the road bearing significant damages to the left portion. Police also found a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck on the left shoulder of the road also bearing damages to its left side. According to investigations, 69-year-old, James Mascari was driving the Chevy Colorado heading south while 44-year-old, Matthew Reid was driving the Chevy Silverado headring in the opposite direction. The vehicles somehow collided leaving Mascari with abrasions to the hands and face. He was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital while Reed was served with a notice of intended prosecution. The matter remains under investigation.