Police Charges 2nd Suspect in Assault Case Against Teenager

Twenty-seven year old Edward Mckay, the second person who allegedly stabbed and robbed a seventeen year old boy, was charged with attempted murder when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. Mckay was also charged with dangerous harm, use of deadly means of harm and robbery. He was remanded into custody until February 3, 2017. The incident occurred on September 1, 2016. The boy, a student, reported to the police that he was walking on a street in Ladyville when he was attacked by to persons who stabbed him and robbed him of several items which included his wallet containing $17, his 7 inch tablet, one liter of rum and his cellular phone. Last week 21- year-old, Alexander Bainton was charged with the same offences.