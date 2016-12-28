Six Persons Injured in Carmelita Accident

The second traffic incident occurred in the vicinity of mile-42 on the Philip Goldson Highway in the village of Carmelita. This case involved two vehicles and resulted in six persons being injured. Reports are that a Ford Escape being driven by 27-year-old, Fernando Hernandez of Guinea Grass Village was headed north to Orange Walk when it overtook two vehicles and was unable to return to his right lane in time. As a result, the Ford Escape collided into a Great Wall Wingle pickup truck that was heading to Belize City and being driven by 31-year-old, Lorena Cervantes. Traveling with Cervantes were three minors, ages nine to thirteen as well as 65-year-old, Catalina Cepeda and 41-year-old, Lorena Cepeda. The six persons received varying degrees of injuries and are currently under observation after being treated. No charges have been laid against Hernandez as investigations continue. He was, however, served with a notice of intended prosecution and released.