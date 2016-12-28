Teenager Dies in Christmas Eve Traffic Accident

Orange Walk Police were alerted between the hours of seven and eight o’clock on Christmas Eve night of two separate traffic incidents in their jurisdiction. The two incidents occurred minutes apart with the first being on the August Pine Ridge Road. In that incident, 17-year-old, Benjamin Krahn lost his life while his relative, 20-year-old, Abraham Krahn received injuries to his foot and upper body. Reports are that 42-year-old, Heinritch Enns was traveling to his home in Shipyard in a Ford F150 pickup truck when he collided into a horse buggy. Traveling in the horse buggy were the Krahns who were both transported to the Northern Regional Hospital. Enns, the driver of the pickup truck escaped unhurt; he was served with a notice of intended prosecution and released as investigations continue.