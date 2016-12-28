Trevor Jones Arraigned for Elderly Woman’s Murder

A mechanic of Santa Elena Town, Cayo District has been charged with a single count of murder. The charge against 24-year-old, Trevor Jones comes following the killing of 61-year-old, Paulina Urbelina Suarez on Sunday, December 18, 2016. Jones was charged late last Friday evening and with the closing of the Magistrates’ Court, investigators in San Ignacio relied on the powers of a Justice of the Peace to have him remanded to the Belize Central Prison. Today, Jones was arraigned in the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court for murder; he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison with an adjourned date of March 23, 2017. During the course of the investigation, the daughter of the deceased was detained for questioning as officers believe that the motive of this homicide was due to a land dispute between the two women. Investigators however were unable to make a connection between the alleged shooter and the daughter and therefore she was released. Love News understands that upon her release, she immediately left the country for the United States. Suarez was murdered at the entrance of her home in Santa Elena Town in front of her two grandchildren ten days ago.