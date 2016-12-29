DPP Frees Chee of Attempted Murder Charge

Today on a directive from the DPP, 21 year old Travaun Chee was freed of a charge of attempted murder in connection with an incident which occurred in July in which 29 year old Nigel Castillo was shot in his lower abdomen. Chee was freed of the charge when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser. However, he is still faced with charges of aggravated assault, wounding and use of deadly means of harm. He pled not guilty to those charges and his case was adjourned until February 28, 2017. Nineteen year old police constable Wallace Meighan Jr. who was charged along with Chee for attempted murder, was freed of the charge on the same directive from the DPP.