Government Wants Public’s Input on Deep Sea Survey

The Government of Belize through its Ministry of Economic Development and Petroleum is planning on conducting a marine multi-beam and sea seep survey in the deep offshore waters of Belize. It is an activity that will produce maps with Belize’s navigation and scientific information as well as seafloor maps. Prior to this undertaking, however, the Government is having a public consultation on January 18 and 25 in Belize City. During those consultation sessions, information will be presented on the survey methods, techniques, equipment used, environmental concerns and mitigation measures, the products of the survey and the benefits to the country. The public will have an opportunity to clarify any concerns and to share their views on the survey.