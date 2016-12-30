PM Says Belize Will Bounce Back from Its 2016 Trials

Today millions of men and women and children are preparing to close off the year 2016 whilst looking forward to keeping resolutions or just hoping for the best. This time of the year is also one where much reflection is done by individuals, organizations and governments. For Belize, Prime Minister Dean Barrow has noted in his New Year’s Message that it was a trying year for the country.

belizeIn his almost 12-minute address, Prime Minister also reflected on accomplishments under the Barrow administration.