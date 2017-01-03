Teacher Gets Shot in Seine Bight

A 32-year-old teacher is recovering from a gunshot wound to the foot in southern Belize. The Dangriga woman was visiting friends in Seine Bight Village, Stann Creek District and was talking to a cousin near Nautical Inn when they heard noises resembling the sound of pop-shots. Those noises turned out to be gunshots; moments later the woman realized that she was shot to the foot. The shooting happened just after one o’clock yesterday afternoon.