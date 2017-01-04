Home / Authors/Writers / An Intimate Portrait of Belize

An Intimate Portrait of Belize

By
Updated: January 4, 2017

Photographer and former Rotary Governor, Andre Lopez has released a book entitled Belize, an intimate portrait. Lopez shared the details of his latest publication with Love News.

Lopez said the book is divided into different sections to highlight different segments of the Belizean experience.

The book is available in two ways. Lopez explains.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Rotary Club.

Related Posts