BDF Secures Grenade for Destruction
Yesterday we told you of an M26 hand grenade found under a house just off Faber’s Road in Belize City. The find was made by the Gang Suppression Unit who in turn called on the bomb experts at the Belize Defence Force to remove the small bomb from the area. According to GSU Commander, Inspector Glenn Caliz, the grenade would have been taken in by the military for further assessment. The American brand explosive is now in the custody of the BDF as explained by BDF Commander, David Jones.
DAVID JONES
”
As it relates to the investigation into how the grenade got there and its source, Police Minister, Elodio Aragon says there isn’t much more to add to the discussion just yet.
ELODIO ARAGON
”
The hand grenade has a range of impact up to three hundred metres.
