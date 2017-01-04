Grenada Gets a Cold Taste of Belize
Updated: January 4, 2017
Belize has just included one more product on its exports list. Today, Western Dairies exported its first shipment of ice-cream to Grenada. The company exported more than twenty flavors of its popular ice cream with the hopes of penetrating the market in the Caribbean. General Manager, Armando Estrada spoke to Love News.
Western Dairies works with fifty four farmers and has over one hundred and ninety employees.
