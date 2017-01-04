Home / Crime / Harris Taken In For Sandhill Murder

Harris Taken In For Sandhill Murder

By
Updated: January 4, 2017

On New Year’s Eve, 26-year-old, Dillon Grinage was killed in Sandhill Village, Belize District.  Yesterday, investigators made an arrest and charged the individual with murder.  ACP Edward Broaster updated the media.

EDWARD BROASTER

Grinage was killed just after 9pm making it the last and the 138th murder for 2016.

