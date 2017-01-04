Harris Taken In For Sandhill Murder
Updated: January 4, 2017
Tweet
On New Year’s Eve, 26-year-old, Dillon Grinage was killed in Sandhill Village, Belize District. Yesterday, investigators made an arrest and charged the individual with murder. ACP Edward Broaster updated the media.
EDWARD BROASTER
”
Grinage was killed just after 9pm making it the last and the 138th murder for 2016.
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Minister Says New Strategy to Curb the Recent Murder Spike January 4, 2017
- BDF Secures Grenade for Destruction January 4, 2017
- Harris Taken In For Sandhill Murder January 4, 2017
- Murder #5 – Albert Abraham Shot in His Front Yard January 4, 2017
- Rural Police Wants Gang Members Out of the Area January 4, 2017
- Rosewood Confiscated in the West and South January 4, 2017
- Police Minister Says Noble May Have Been Jilted Due to Political Affiliation January 4, 2017
- Making it Safe in the Eastern Parts January 4, 2017
- Grenada Gets a Cold Taste of Belize January 4, 2017
- An Intimate Portrait of Belize January 4, 2017
- RED Awards 25 Good Men and Women January 4, 2017
- Teacher Gets Shot in Seine Bight January 3, 2017
- Pump Action on Partridge January 3, 2017
- Love Foundation and Partners to Give Home to Family December 30, 2016
- PM Says Belize Will Bounce Back from Its 2016 Trials December 30, 2016
- 2016 Brought Significant Changes for the PUP December 30, 2016
- Anglican Bishop Appeals to Nation to Start 2017 with God December 30, 2016
- Government Wants Public’s Input on Deep Sea Survey December 29, 2016
- DPP Frees Chee of Attempted Murder Charge December 29, 2016
- Editor of Political Newspaper Takes Heat Following Involvement in Fatal Traffic Accident December 28, 2016
- Christmas Weekend Records One Murder December 28, 2016
- Trevor Jones Arraigned for Elderly Woman’s Murder December 28, 2016
- Collision at St Matthews Turns Fatal December 28, 2016
- Christmas Morning Hit and Run Kills Israel Lopez December 28, 2016
- Hopkins Police Investigate Christmas Eve Accident December 28, 2016
Local Weather
January 4, 2017, 8:10 pm
Partly cloudy
75°F
75°F
real feel: 86°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 94%
wind speed: 0 kts N
wind gusts: 0 kts
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:24 am
sunset: 5:32 pm
Forecast January 4, 2017
day
Partly sunny
82°F
wind speed: 2 kts ESE
wind gusts: 4 kts
max. UV-Index: 6
night
Partly cloudy with showers
71°F
wind speed: 2 kts SE
wind gusts: 4 kts
max. UV-Index: 6