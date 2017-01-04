Home / Belize Police Department / Making it Safe in the Eastern Parts
Making it Safe in the Eastern Parts
Updated: January 4, 2017
Five murders have been committed within three days of the start of the New Year. All of them are a result of gun violence and all have been committed in Belize City. City residents have expressed grave concerns over the situation. The three Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of Eastern Division say they will keep working with the community to reduce crime while cracking down on criminals. ACP Chester Williams, ACP Edward Broaster and ACP Dezerie Phillips, assured the public that the Belize Police Department will do what it needs to do to keep Eastern Division safe.
Last year ended with 138 murders.
