Murder #5 – Albert Abraham Shot in His Front Yard

Belize City police are investigating the murder of Albert Abraham which occurred last night at around seven thirty in the Gungulung area. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was standing near the gate of his home on Holy Emmanuel Street when a gunman approached the area in a vehicle and fired several shots in his direction. The area was blocked off as the Scenes of Crime technicians collected evidence and investigators spoke to family members and neighbors. According to the sister of the deceased, Kay Smith,while Abraham did peddle marijuana he was not a trouble maker.

KAY SMITH

”

Love News was at the scene last night and spoke to several residents in the area but all they would say is that they heard the shots but did not see anything. Abraham is said to be the uncle to a member of the PIV gang. Police is yet to release any comments on this fifth homicide for 2017.