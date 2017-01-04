One Step Closer to the 13th Senator

Six Belizeans have accepted nominations to take the seat for the 13th Senator position. It is a move that Government agreed to activate in the latter part of 2016 which has now led to the nomination process. Janelle Chanona of Oceana Belize, Osmany Salas of BTIA, Edilberto Romero of Bacongo, Donovan Reneau of BCVI, Pablo Collado of Adopt a child with disability and Valdemar Andrade of TASA all accepted their nominations. Media Relations Officer for the 13th Senator Steering Committee, FroylaTzalam who was also nominated but declined, told Love News that one of the required criteria is that the nominee must demonstrate prior knowledge of legislative, constitutional issues as well as matters affecting NGOs.

FROYLA TZALAM

”

There will be a meeting of the NGOs this Friday. The agenda includes the introduction of the nominees and the NGO Community will finalize the voting process. The election is scheduled to take place on January 10 and the elected Senator’s name will be handed in to the Governor General not later than January 17.