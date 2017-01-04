Police Minister Says Noble May Have Been Jilted Due to Political Affiliation

The traffic incident that claimed the life of Gilbert Swasey on Christmas Eve 2016 led to a series of comments, criticisms and discussion on social media. This heated debate was perhaps because the driver involved in this accident was UDP’s Alfonso Noble. In the course of the police investigation, Noble was detained for the entire Christmas weekend; it was a move by the police department that was deemed unusual since it has been common that drivers in these situations are served with a notice of intended prosecution and rarely ever detained for more than a few hours. Love News spoke with Minister responsible for the Belize Police Department, Elodio Aragon on this issue. He says it was a unique situation according to the Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie.

ELODIO ARAGON

”

The accident occurred at around mile four on the George Price Highway in the Belize City jurisdiction. Noble was charged with manslaughter by negligence, driving without due care and attention and failure to provide specimen to police.