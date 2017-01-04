Rural Police Wants Gang Members Out of the Area

While we were at the scene of the fifth murder for this year on Holy Emmanuel Street in Belize City last night, Police of the Rural Eastern Division were called out to the Maskall Road where reports were made of shots being fired in the area. Commander of the RED team, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Edward Broaster spoke briefly on the matter, saying that the person in the area where the shooting occurred was targeted some months ago.

According to ACP Broaster there is currently an issue being faced with by the authorities in that area where members of the George Street gang have taken up residence in that jurisdiction. He says there are efforts being made to weed them out.

No one was injured in Tuesday night’s shooting.