Bandits Sports Zooms in on Basketball

24-year-old, Richard Smith is from Cleveland, Ohio, USA and was brought into Belize yesterday by the Belmopan Bandits. Smith won’t be playing football however, instead he will be on the basketball courts in Belmopan. Coach Bernie Tarr met Smith at the airport yesterday and Love News got the chance to meet up with them in Belize City. We started off by asking Coach Tarr for an update on the sport of basketball in Belize.

Coach Tarr says he has had a long relationship with Smith and he believes that his presence in Belize for this season will prove beneficial.

Love News spoke to Smith on his passion for the basketball sport and the balance between sports and education.

The basketball season opens on January 13, 2017 and runs through to May.