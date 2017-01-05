Chester Chastises Media Personalities Over Murder Reports

There is no doubt that there is both concern and fear by Belize City residents in regards to the recent spike in murder concentrated in Southside Belize City. The news media has been keeping track of this recent spike, some reporters more than others. In a press briefing on Tuesday, ACP Williams accused certain reporters of glorifying the murders.

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“I saw on Facebook two media personalities, I will not call their names but I’m sure they know who they are, counting murders. Listen to me, I understand that media do need to report crime but the media does not need to glorify crime, there is a difference. January 1st murder 1 Collin Griffith, January 2 murder 2 Robert Gillett. January 2nd murder three… come on man we must be responsible. The criminals are out there watching what you are doing and they are going to add more to the numbers. You can report crime without glorifying it, that is my last statement.”

LOCAL REPORTER

“Not to offend you but how can counting the numbers be glorifying crime and another thing.”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“Did you get hit on the side of your head?”

LOCAL REPORTER

“It isn’t the media’s fault that murders are happening. Maybe the police [isn’t] doing a good job.”

CHESTER WILLIAMS

“Oh really, then why don’t you join the police and come and do the good job ? They say uneasy is the head that wears the crown, walking in the shoes of a policeman you will know what it’s like to be a police.”