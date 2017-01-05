Pate Charged in Fatal RTA

Forty one year old Tedford Pate of San Ignacio Town has been arrested and charged for the death of forty eight year old David Alfaro. Pate was charged for manslaughter by negligence, causing death by careless conduct and drove motor vehicle without due care and attention. Pate knocked down and killed Alfaro on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 between miles forty and forty one on the George Price Highway. Pate was driving his White 4 door 2014 Isuzu D-Max from Belize City towards Belmopan City when he knocked down and killed Alfaro who was reportedly seen pushing his bicycle on the highway in the same direction