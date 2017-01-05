Southwest Airlines Expands Presence in Belize

In August 2016, we told you of the announcement by Southwest Airlines to have seasonal direct flights from Denver, Colorado, USA to Belize starting March 11, 2017. We are still some weeks away from seeing that inaugural flight from Denver and it seems that 2017 will be a boom for Belize’s tourism industry as come June 2017, there will be the implementation of Southwest Airlines’ flights from Fort Lauderdale to Belize with connections at Baltimore, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Tampa and Washington, DC. According to an online promotion, one way fares will be as low as seventy nine US dollars and are now available for bookings. With these new additions to their route, Southwest Airlines will now serve Belize from Houston, Fort Lauderdale and Denver.