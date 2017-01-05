Sugar Production Sees Slight Decline from 2016

The 2016/2017 sugar cane crop season entered its fifth week on January 2. Last week, the factory at Tower Hill milled 32, 659 tons of cane, producing 3,197 tons of sugar. The factory is milling more than four thousand tons of cane per day. Last week’s tons cane per ton sugar ratio was recording at a remarkable 10.21 which is an improvement compared to the three previous weeks. Pol extraction also saw an improvement compared to last week. So far for the season, over one hundred and fifty thousand tons of cane has been milled. It is a small decline compared to last year during the same period.