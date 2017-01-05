Teenager Charged for Killing Randolph Johnson

Nineteen year old Elden Flowers, a resident of Croton Lane, has been charged with the murder of 19 year old Randolph Johnson who was shot and killed on Tuesday, January 3. The charge was read to Flowers when he appeared today before Senior Magistrate Sharon Fraser who told Flowers that no plea will be taken because the offence is indictable. The incident occurred opposite from the dump site near mile two and a half on the George Price Highway.