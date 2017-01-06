A Look at the Senatorial Nominees

Yesterday we featured Donovan Reneau, the Vice President for the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired, BCVI and Janelle Chanona, the Vice President of Oceana Belize as they expressed why they should be Belize’s 13th Senator. Tonight we feature the remaining three nominees. We start with Pablo Collado. He recently founded “Adopt A child with Disability” an organization which focuses on providing children with special needs with specialized services and products. The criteria for the 13th Senator includes that he or she must be a Belizean, must not have allegiance to another country and must have resided in Belize for at least one year. Collado asserted that he has been living in Belize for more than thirty years. He says that he has allegiance to Belize only and he is a Belizean, well technically. He was born in Guatemala and when he was a baby, his family relocated to Belize. He believes that should not be an issue because he is Belizean at heart.

We also spoke, to Edilberto Romero of the Belize Alliance for Conservation NGOs, BACONGO.

The fifth and final nominee we spoke to is Osmany Salas, President of the Belize Tourism Industry Association, BTIA.

The elections is scheduled for January 10.