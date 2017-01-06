Belize’s Heads of Mission Meet for Annual Review

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today hosted their fifteen heads of mission at the Belmopan office to discuss and review several matters in the diplomatic arena. Love News spoke with Arlette Gomez, the Public Relations officer in the ministry for a briefing on the 3-day meeting dubbed HOME, which is the acronym for Heads of Mission Encounter.

Former Cabinet Minister, Herman Longsworth is looking to complete his first year in 2017 as a Heads of Mission in New York. One of his recent initiatives in that capacity is the development of a website geared at targeting and attracting the Belizean diaspora abroad. Gomez explained that the website was officially launched during today’s meeting.

The 3-day meeting ended about an hour ago.