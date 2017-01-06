Invaders Steal $14, Television and Laptop from Elderly Man

Hattieville Police are investigating a home invasion which has left a seventy eight year old man shaken up. At around midnight last night, four men wearing masks and one armed with a shotgun barged into the home of Clinton Belisle in Hattieville. They held him up at gun point and stole fourteen dollars from him which he had in his wallet. The intruders were unsatisfied and so they proceeded to ransack the place, but not before tying his feet and hands. Several pieces of electronics were stolen including a television and laptop.