No Construction Allowed on the Sarstoon Island

In recent times, the tension between Belize and Guatemala over Sarstoon Island and Sarstoon River has dangerously increased. Guatemalan Armed Forces have become excessively aggressive in their belief that they control the river and Guatemala owns the island. Many activists have accused the Belize government of conceding Sarstoon Island and Sarstoon River even though military and conservation post have been built in the area. None have been built on the island itself and back then when the idea was considered, it was explained that the terrain was not suitable to host a base. A document that is in circulation shows that in 2015 when Guatemalan Foreign Minister, Raul Carlos Morales was in Belize for the OAS Peace Program, he and Belize’s Foreign Minister, Wilfred Elrington, made an agreement that will not sit well with outspoken activists. According to the document, both foreign ministers agreed no country would occupy or build on the island until the International Court of Justice rules to which country the island belongs.