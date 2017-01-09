SATIIM’s Concern Continues over Guatemalan Poachers

The Sarstoon Temash Institute for Indigenous Management (SATIIM) is expressing growing concern over Guatemalan encroachers in southern Belize. According to the Executive Director, Froyla Tzalam, the situation is getting worse, as she believes that Guatemalans are crossing the river and raiding Belize’s supply of the comfrey plant.

FROYLA TZALAM

Such concerns have also been voiced by Wil Maheia of the Belize Territorial Volunteers.