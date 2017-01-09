Punta Gorda Records First Murder for 2017

The first murder in the Toledo District was recorded this past Friday. Thirty four year old Alexander Eric Palacio Jr. was shot and killed while on Santa Maria Street. Police believe that two men crept up Palacio from the rear and blasted several shots at him. He was hit once to the back and died on the spot. While the motive has yet to be officially ascertained, his father, Alexander Palacio Sr., believes that his son was killed for something he was accused of doing more than eight years ago. Palacio was in Punta Gorda staying with family members for the past few weeks as he had only recently been released on parole from Central Prison in Hattieville. Palacio Sr. told Love News that his son had been receiving death threats.

ALEX PALACIO SR

“He was walking between his aunt which is about 500 yards from where I live so he was leaving his house to go back home when he was attacked on the street. He got the first second and third shots and he ran as much as he could run and he fell whenever the bullets started to affect him.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Did your son ever tell you that he had any problems with anyone in Punta Gorda?”

ALEX PALACIO SR

“Well it was I think three days before this thing happened that they started threatening him. So he was afraid to tell me, instead of telling me he told his sister in the USA because he had a phone and he was talking to his sister every minute. He told his sister but he never told me but I saw it on his face that there was something wrong.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Did he explain the nature of these threats?”

ALEX PALACIO SR

“No he never explain anything to me.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“Why would you think that anyone would want to kill your son?”

ALEX PALACIO SR

“Well maybe old beef or something like that. He had some problems with a guy in the prison so the guy was going around beating up guys and as he reached to my son my son took care of him and maybe that is a part of it.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“How long was he living down there?”

ALEX PALACIO SR

“About three weeks after they let him go on parole.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“He was released in December for a shooting that happened?”

ALEX PALACIO SR

“So I feel it was that and plus well he had some beef there might have been something where he killed someone about eight years ago, he went to jail for that. We never got any threats from her only this guy.”

HIPOLITO NOVELO

“So you would more say that his past came to catch up with him.”

ALEX PALACIO SR

“Yes.”

This is the first murder for the Toledo District and the sixth for the county for the New Year.