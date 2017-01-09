Castro Notes Needed Improvements on Caye Caulker

Minister of Transport and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Edmond Castro recently concluded a tour of various units on Caye Caulker including the fire station, post office and transport office. It was a tour that the minister sought to undertake in order to assess the current situation and note the improvements needed. Whilst on the tour, Minister Castro also handed over two starter homes as part of the continued Hurricane Earl Relief initiative. Love News spoke with Castro on these recent tours.

EDMOND CASTRO

”

The Transport meeting held was the inaugural meeting of the new Caye Caulker Traffic Control Committee. That committee now has responsibility to vet applications for all vehicle licenses in the village and is comprised of the Village Chairlady, Enelda Rosado and Village Council member, Miguel Angel Neal. Chairing the Traffic Control Committee is Ruth Staine Dawson whilst other members include the Chief Executive Officer in the ministry, Ruth Meighan and the Chief Transport Officer, Tirsio Galvez.