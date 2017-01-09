Is Sex Education the Answer?

At the start of 2017 we brought you the traditional story of the first born child for the New Year which turned out to be for a minor. The young mother is sixteen years old and whilst she is at the age to give sexual consent, in the eyes of the law she is still considered a minor. Attorney Lisa Shoman has been known to advocate for women’s rights and can constantly be seen on social media debating comments made surrounding this issue. As she appeared on The Morning Show, she addressed the matter of the minor, the whereabouts of the father and the circumstances that led to her facing motherhood at a young age as well as sex education.

LISA SHOMAN

”

As it relates to sex education, there are schools that decide what they will and will not teach on the subject. Attorney Shoman says that there needs to be more action by the education sector and a definitive stance by Church-run schools on whether they will operate according to state regulations upon accepting state funding.

LISA SHOMAN

”

The differences on this issue of sex education in the classrooms were highlighted over a year ago when the National Gender Policy Draft was launched.