Passenger Bus and Truck Involved in Highway Collision

Several persons were injured after a truck and a passenger bus were involved in an accident on Saturday evening. Police say that it happened on Mile 10 of the George Price Highway at around 5:15pm. Reports are that a truck carrying cement blocks reversed unto the highway and into a Westline Passenger bus. Ten persons inside the bus received various degrees of injuries. Seven of those persons received minor injuries and three were taken to the KHMH where they remain under a critical status. The drivers of the bus and truck were given a notice of intended prosecution.