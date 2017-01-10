Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize
ON Monday we told you of a letter dated January 6 informing Belize’s bond trustees in New York of the appeal by Belize to restructure its Superbond 2038 due to unforeseen financial challenges experienced in 2016. Today, we can tell you that the bondholders have approved Belize’s request for renegotiations and a restructured national debt. According to Reuters News Agency, “The trustee of Belize’s so-called superbond has officially recognized a bondholder committee to hold talks with the government on the country’s third restructuring in a decade. Funds including Greylock Capital Management and Grantham Mayo van Otterloo joined forces to form the committee, which was assembled last month to represent bondholders. Now trustee Bank of New York Mellon has formally approved the committee to negotiate with Belize, which says that its US$530m bond, issued in 2013, is unsustainable. The bond, which comes due in 2038, came out of the restructuring of a previous note that itself was the consolidation of other debt in a 2007 restructuring. In a memorandum to BNY made public this week, Financial Secretary Joseph Waight said Belize intends to “imminently” seek the consent of bondholders to amend the terms of the notes. Waight cited “unforeseeable factors” facing the country since the 2038 bond was issued, including a drop in exports, economic contraction last year and damage from Hurricane Earl in August. The committee said in a note released late on Monday that it looks forward to an “equitable and sustainable” agreement with the government. But the committee, which also includes Steadfast Insurance Company and Capital Markets Financial Services, wants fiscal reform alongside any potential debt relief for the country. The committee has retained BroadSpan Capital as financial adviser, Blitzer Consulting as special adviser and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer as legal adviser. Belize has hired Citigroup as structuring adviser and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as legal counsel.
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize January 10, 2017
- Osmany Salas Elected By NGOs to Be Belize’s 13th Senator January 10, 2017
- Trouble Brews Among the Dumps at Transfer Stations January 10, 2017
- Hit and Run Driver Arrested and Charged January 10, 2017
- Press Office Director Arraigned on Fatal Traffic Incident January 10, 2017
- Mama Chen Robbed January 10, 2017
- Belize Population: 2nd Highest Percentage Below National Poverty Line at 41.3% January 10, 2017
- Sharp Increase in Butane Prices as at January 11 January 10, 2017
- Coalition Saving Our Natural Heritage through Education on Sea Seep Survey January 10, 2017
- Family Life Director Speaks on Social Media Sex, Sugar Daddies, Cougars and Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- The Ongoing Social Dilemma of Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- COAST Insurance Initiative Piloted in the Caribbean January 10, 2017
- Agriculture Ministry Hosts Training in Poultry Production in Southern Belize January 10, 2017
- US Court of Appeal Orders Belize to Pay Up M$50US January 9, 2017
- Young Man Killed in Hit and Run in Rural Belize January 9, 2017
- Belama Man Shot in the Head on Boulevard January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Records First Murder for 2017 January 9, 2017
- Passenger Bus and Truck Involved in Highway Collision January 9, 2017
- Shoman Speaks of an Uncertain Economy, Poverty, Fears and Politics January 9, 2017
- Past Senator Speaks of 13th Senator: Expectations, Implications and Participation January 9, 2017
- SATIIM’s Concern Continues over Guatemalan Poachers January 9, 2017
- Minister Speaks of Upping the Enforcement of Transport Laws January 9, 2017
- Forbes Weighs in on Mexico’s Energy Costs January 9, 2017
- Police Probes Into Possible Teenage Abduction January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Fire Fighters Tackle House Blaze January 9, 2017
Local Weather
77°F