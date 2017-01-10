Hit and Run Driver Arrested and Charged

Charges have been laid against a Guatemalan driver in connection with the hit and run incident that happened on Sunday, January 8 in Ladyville Village, Belize District. 35-year-old, Eric Salazar Guzman was arraigned this afternoon on the charges of causing death by careless conduct, manslaughter by negligence, driving without due care and attention as well as failure to stop and render aid, failure to report an accident and failure to give way to a motor vehicle on a major road. The slew of charges were laid after 21-year-old, Jamalski Young burnt to death when his motorcycle exploded following the hit it took from Guzman’s white SUV. Young was driving pass a bar near mile nine on the Philip Goldson Highway when Guzman allegedly reversed onto the highway hitting Young. Young was on his way to work when the incident occurred. He leaves behind one child and another on the way.