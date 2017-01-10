Hit and Run Driver Arrested and Charged
Charges have been laid against a Guatemalan driver in connection with the hit and run incident that happened on Sunday, January 8 in Ladyville Village, Belize District. 35-year-old, Eric Salazar Guzman was arraigned this afternoon on the charges of causing death by careless conduct, manslaughter by negligence, driving without due care and attention as well as failure to stop and render aid, failure to report an accident and failure to give way to a motor vehicle on a major road. The slew of charges were laid after 21-year-old, Jamalski Young burnt to death when his motorcycle exploded following the hit it took from Guzman’s white SUV. Young was driving pass a bar near mile nine on the Philip Goldson Highway when Guzman allegedly reversed onto the highway hitting Young. Young was on his way to work when the incident occurred. He leaves behind one child and another on the way.
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize January 10, 2017
- Osmany Salas Elected By NGOs to Be Belize’s 13th Senator January 10, 2017
- Trouble Brews Among the Dumps at Transfer Stations January 10, 2017
- Hit and Run Driver Arrested and Charged January 10, 2017
- Press Office Director Arraigned on Fatal Traffic Incident January 10, 2017
- Mama Chen Robbed January 10, 2017
- Belize Population: 2nd Highest Percentage Below National Poverty Line at 41.3% January 10, 2017
- Sharp Increase in Butane Prices as at January 11 January 10, 2017
- Coalition Saving Our Natural Heritage through Education on Sea Seep Survey January 10, 2017
- Family Life Director Speaks on Social Media Sex, Sugar Daddies, Cougars and Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- The Ongoing Social Dilemma of Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- COAST Insurance Initiative Piloted in the Caribbean January 10, 2017
- Agriculture Ministry Hosts Training in Poultry Production in Southern Belize January 10, 2017
- US Court of Appeal Orders Belize to Pay Up M$50US January 9, 2017
- Young Man Killed in Hit and Run in Rural Belize January 9, 2017
- Belama Man Shot in the Head on Boulevard January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Records First Murder for 2017 January 9, 2017
- Passenger Bus and Truck Involved in Highway Collision January 9, 2017
- Shoman Speaks of an Uncertain Economy, Poverty, Fears and Politics January 9, 2017
- Past Senator Speaks of 13th Senator: Expectations, Implications and Participation January 9, 2017
- SATIIM’s Concern Continues over Guatemalan Poachers January 9, 2017
- Minister Speaks of Upping the Enforcement of Transport Laws January 9, 2017
- Forbes Weighs in on Mexico’s Energy Costs January 9, 2017
- Police Probes Into Possible Teenage Abduction January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Fire Fighters Tackle House Blaze January 9, 2017
Local Weather
77°F