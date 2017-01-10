Mama Chen Robbed

At around 7:30 this morning a man wearing a red hat and a dark sweater broke into Mama Chen business place on Eve Street in Belize City. We are told that the thief got away with one cell phone and injured one of the residents. We were told that the robber made his way into the building through the compound of Queen Street Baptist School. Principal, Marilyn Young told us more.

MARILYN YOUNG

“I was in my class preparing for the day’s work when a student came to me and told me a robbery just took place, I asked where and they told me right at Mama Chan. So I went over as the vice principal, walked around the compound and he showed me the location that probably the thief went over our fence and made their way into Mama Chen’s back door. The student says he heard some crying and noise and screaming and when he looked over he saw the young man jump over Mama Chen’s veranda into the other yard and make her way out. Immediately Mama Chen’s niece or daughter I told her to call 9-1-1. She dialed the number and gave me the telephone and so I informed the police that there had just been a robbery beside Queen Street Baptist School.”

Police are looking for one suspect.