Mama Chen Robbed
At around 7:30 this morning a man wearing a red hat and a dark sweater broke into Mama Chen business place on Eve Street in Belize City. We are told that the thief got away with one cell phone and injured one of the residents. We were told that the robber made his way into the building through the compound of Queen Street Baptist School. Principal, Marilyn Young told us more.
MARILYN YOUNG
“I was in my class preparing for the day’s work when a student came to me and told me a robbery just took place, I asked where and they told me right at Mama Chan. So I went over as the vice principal, walked around the compound and he showed me the location that probably the thief went over our fence and made their way into Mama Chen’s back door. The student says he heard some crying and noise and screaming and when he looked over he saw the young man jump over Mama Chen’s veranda into the other yard and make her way out. Immediately Mama Chen’s niece or daughter I told her to call 9-1-1. She dialed the number and gave me the telephone and so I informed the police that there had just been a robbery beside Queen Street Baptist School.”
Police are looking for one suspect.
Related Posts
Radio Stream
Archives
Recent News
- Bondholders Approve Re-negotiations and Debt Restructuring for Belize January 10, 2017
- Osmany Salas Elected By NGOs to Be Belize’s 13th Senator January 10, 2017
- Trouble Brews Among the Dumps at Transfer Stations January 10, 2017
- Hit and Run Driver Arrested and Charged January 10, 2017
- Press Office Director Arraigned on Fatal Traffic Incident January 10, 2017
- Mama Chen Robbed January 10, 2017
- Belize Population: 2nd Highest Percentage Below National Poverty Line at 41.3% January 10, 2017
- Sharp Increase in Butane Prices as at January 11 January 10, 2017
- Coalition Saving Our Natural Heritage through Education on Sea Seep Survey January 10, 2017
- Family Life Director Speaks on Social Media Sex, Sugar Daddies, Cougars and Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- The Ongoing Social Dilemma of Teenage Pregnancy January 10, 2017
- COAST Insurance Initiative Piloted in the Caribbean January 10, 2017
- Agriculture Ministry Hosts Training in Poultry Production in Southern Belize January 10, 2017
- US Court of Appeal Orders Belize to Pay Up M$50US January 9, 2017
- Young Man Killed in Hit and Run in Rural Belize January 9, 2017
- Belama Man Shot in the Head on Boulevard January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Records First Murder for 2017 January 9, 2017
- Passenger Bus and Truck Involved in Highway Collision January 9, 2017
- Shoman Speaks of an Uncertain Economy, Poverty, Fears and Politics January 9, 2017
- Past Senator Speaks of 13th Senator: Expectations, Implications and Participation January 9, 2017
- SATIIM’s Concern Continues over Guatemalan Poachers January 9, 2017
- Minister Speaks of Upping the Enforcement of Transport Laws January 9, 2017
- Forbes Weighs in on Mexico’s Energy Costs January 9, 2017
- Police Probes Into Possible Teenage Abduction January 9, 2017
- Punta Gorda Fire Fighters Tackle House Blaze January 9, 2017
Local Weather
77°F