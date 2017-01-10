Press Office Director Arraigned on Fatal Traffic Incident

The suspended Chief Press Officer for the Government of Belize, Dorian Pakeman, has finally been charged for the death of 45 year old Dean Dawson. The thirty four year old Ladyville resident was formally charged today for causing death by careless conduct. Pakemen knocked down and killed Dawson on March 30, more than nine months ago. The case was embroiled in controversy as a blood sample taken from Pakeman tested positive for the presence of cocaine. In a statement, Pakemen said quote, “I am aware of certain allegations made against me and I want to categorically deny any such thing which was put in the public domain…. The matter is before the court and I will have my say, when I am sure I will be vindicated by the legal system. Until then, I will continue to vigorously defend my professional reputation.” End of quote. Things got worse when the Director of Public Prosecution had to make it her responsibility to obtain the test results which did not form part of the original police file against Pakeman. Later it was then known that Dawson’s blood sample was tampered with. Dawson’s blood sample was taken when the autopsy was being conducted at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital and later transferred to the National Forensic Science Service, NFSS, in Ladyville. Back then ACP Edward Broaster told the media that the blood sample had a concentration of ethanol which is impossible for any human being to consume. This prompted an internal investigation into the matter. Pakeman was placed on immediate unpaid leave. A release from the Government stated that they will await the decision of the Director of Public Prosecution after which they will decide Pakeman’s fate as a Government employee.