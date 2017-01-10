Sharp Increase in Butane Prices as at January 11

The increase of fuel prices at the pumps went under the radar over the last few days but tonight we can tell you that fuel prices are not the only commodity that is seeing a hike in prices as the Belize Bureau of Standards announced today that effective January 11, 2017 there will be increases in liquid petroleum gas prices.Belize City and Corozal will now be paying ninety seven dollars per a hundred pound cylinder while Belmopan and San Ignacio Town will be paying ninety nine dollars. Benque Viejo del Carmen Town will pay one hundred dollars, Orange Walk will be paying ninety eight dollars, Dangriga will pay one hundred and one dollars and Punta Gorda will pay one hundred and two dollars. As it relates to the butane distributed by Belize Natural Energy Limited which is sold to the depots around the country, the price for a hundred pound cylinder is eighty five dollars. According to the BBS the established prices for the imported LPG are based on the seventy to thirty mixture of propane to butane.